MP News: School Resembles Pond In Mandsaur After A Brief Spell Of Rain

Piplia Mandi (Madhya Pradesh): A brief spell of rain once again turned the Government Primary School in Barkheda Jaisingh into a pond. Absence of a proper drainage system exposed continuous negligence of the administration.

The rainwater gets accumulated throughout the school premises which makes it nearly impossible for teachers and students to move around.

According to villagers, the issue repeats every monsoon, yet no permanent solution has been implemented by concerned officials.

Notably, the stagnant water emits a foul smell and has become a breeding ground for mosquitoes, increasing the risk of diseases.

Locals shared that several people have fallen ill in the past due to persistent contamination, however, authorities choose to remain silent in the matter. The school building itself is in a dilapidated condition with cracked walls and vegetation growing on the roof.

Headmaster Komalchandra Parihar said that repeated complaints to the panchayat and education department have gone unanswered. The school needs immediate repairs and drainage work.