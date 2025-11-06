 Indore News: CP Santosh Kumar Singh Instructed School Administrators, School Bus Transporters To Follow Rules To Avoid Police Action
To ensure the safety of school children and citizens, a meeting was held by CP with school administrators and school bus transport officials on Thursday. The aim of the meeting was to discuss safe operation of school buses to prevent road accidents in the city.

Updated: Thursday, November 06, 2025, 10:30 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): To ensure the safety of school children and citizens, a meeting was held by CP Santosh Kumar Singh with school administrators and school bus transport officials on Thursday. The aim of the meeting was to discuss safe operation of school buses to prevent road accidents in the city.

CP said that the safety of students and the public is the top priority and shared responsibility of everyone. He urged all schools and bus operators to follow the Supreme Court’s safety guidelines for school buses and ensure complete compliance.

During the meeting, Singh instructed the administrators and the school bus transport officials that all school buses must have GPS tracking systems and CCTV cameras installed. Each bus must have a speed governor to limit the speed to 40 km/hour. He said that every bus must carry fire extinguishers, a first-aid box and other emergency tools. Each bus must have at least one emergency exit gate.

Only fit and well-maintained buses should be used for student transport. Drivers must have a valid heavy vehicle license and its validity should be checked regularly. Drivers must undergo regular health and eye check-ups and receive proper training. Police verification of all drivers and conductors must be done to ensure they have no criminal background and do not drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Singh asked everyone to follow these rules responsibly and cooperate with the authorities to maintain safety. A checklist has been prepared by the traffic police for schools and transport officials, listing all safety standards. All schools received this checklist and submitted an undertaking to follow the rules.

Singh also warned that the traffic police will soon start an awareness and inspection campaign for school bus safety. Strict legal action will be taken against vehicles or operators who do not follow safety rules or fail to meet standards. School transport officials and administrators present at the meeting expressed their support and promised full cooperation in ensuring safe travel for students.

