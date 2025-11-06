Indore News: Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava Conducts Late-Night Inspection Of Ongoing Patchwork Across City |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): To ensure smoother and safer roads for citizens, mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav continues to personally monitor the city’s ongoing road patchwork campaign. As part of this continuous supervision, the mayor carried out late-night inspections on Wednesday across various areas where patchwork work is in progress.

During the inspection, mayor Bhargav reviewed the ongoing work at Palasia Square, Malipura, Bangarda Road, and Singapore Township. Earlier too, he had inspected late-night repair works in areas such as Bombay Hospital, Raoji Bazaar, and Phooti Kothi, giving specific directions for quality and timely completion.

At the site, the mayor held detailed discussions with officials and workers regarding work quality and deadlines, instructing them to complete all patchwork within 15 days. In a gesture of encouragement, he also shared tea with night-duty staff, appreciating their dedication and motivating them to maintain high standards of workmanship.

Bhargav said, “The roads of Indore are not only vital for citizens’ convenience but also define the city’s identity. Every area must ensure timely and quality patchwork so that residents can enjoy smoother traffic movement.”

Read Also MP News: Newborn Girl With Hole In Heart Airlifted From Jabalpur To Mumbai For Treatment

182 houses demolished for masterplan road; 28 families relocated under PMAY

Indore Municipal Corporation demolished 182 houses on Thursday as part of the masterplan road widening project from MR 9 to LIG Link Road.

The action took place opposite Malviya Nagar, Gali No. 2, where encroachments were obstructing road development work.

Among these, 28 families residing in the affected houses were relocated under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY). The other families had been relocated earlier.

The removal operation was carried out using five JCBs and five Poclain machines.

Senior officials, including additional commissioner Rohit Sisonia, building officer Vinod Agrawal, building inspector Sachin Gehlot, removal assistant Bablu Kalyane, along with the Municipal Corporation’s removal team and police force, were present during the operation.

Read Also MP News: Police To Host Meditation Sessions At Heritage Sites From December 19

Mayor orders strict action against non-performing contractors

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav chaired a review meeting of development works in Assembly Constituencies 3 and 5 on Thursday.

During the meeting, Mayor Bhargav expressed dissatisfaction over the slow progress and poor quality of work on several major road projects, including the Model Road from Regal Square to Madhumilan.

He instructed that all contractors and agencies must complete their allotted projects within the specified time, failing which strict action would be taken and defaulters would be blacklisted. He said digging newly constructed roads is unacceptable, and directed officials to ensure quality, timely completion, and effective monitoring of all works.