Indore News: Business Icon Vinod Agrawal 71st Biggest Donor Of Country |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Vinod Agrawal, a renowned industrialist and philanthropist of the city is ranked 71st in the list of top donors in the country as per the list released by Edel Give Hurun India Foundation on Thursday. This list includes 185 leading philanthropists from across the country. In the financial year 2024-25, Agrawal has contributed approximately Rs. 19 crore towards the upliftment of various sections of society.

Agrawal is famous for his charitable deeds over the years. He has played a significant role in bringing positive change in society by working tirelessly in areas such as education, health, women's empowerment, animal welfare, eradication of hunger, poverty and malnutrition, art and culture, and social development.

This is the 5th consecutive year that Hurun India Foundation has recognised Vinod Agrawal's dedication to building a spirit of philanthropy.

Previously, businessman Agrawal was ranked 58th on the list of top donors in the country. At that time, the list included only 119 industrialists from across the country. Agrawal has been the State’s leading philanthropist for the past four years.

He donated Rs 20 crore in 2023-24. In the 2023 list, he ranked 31st with a donation of Rs 34 crore. In 2022, he ranked 34th with a donation of Rs 30 crore. In 2021, he achieved 66th place with a donation of Rs 11 crore.

List of charitable organisations

Agrawal is the Managing Trustee of the Balaji Sevaarth Vinod Agarwal Foundation. His organisation operates several charitable projects, including the Chameli Devi Agrawal Annakshetra (Ujjain), Chameli Devi Agrawal Medical Centre (Indore), Chameli Devi Agrawal Yoga Centre (Indore), and Chameli Devi Agrawal Manglik Bhawan (Salasar).

‘Transforming Someone's Life is True Satisfaction’

Vinod Agrawal, Businessman said, "When someone transforms a family or community through charitable acts, it installs values, gratitude and a sense of responsibility in that family and especially in the children. This is the true satisfaction of a true industrialist."