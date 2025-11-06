MP News: Yash Ghanghoria Elected Madhya Pradesh Youth Congress President |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Yash Ghanghoria, son of Jabalpur MLA LakhanGhanghoria, has been electedas the MP Youth Congress president. The election results were announced on Thursday.

Ghanghoria got 3.13lakh votes (the maximum number) in the elections, said partyleaders.

The top three contenders for the post of state Youth Congress president’s post will be sent tothe All India Congress Committee (AICC) and after the interview, (which is the formal procedure) the nameof the president will be announced.

YashGhanghoriais in first place with 313730 votes, Abhishek Parmarof Bhopal is second with 238780votes andDevendraDadu of Sidhi is in third place with 27566 votes. All three will have to appear for the interview to get theappointment letter.

Through the elections, former chief minister Kamal Nathshowed his strength, as the maximum number of leaders supported by him won.

From Chhindwara and Pandhurna, only one person each contested forthe district president’s post and both won the election.

A controversy erupted about Chhindwara president HariomRaghuwanshi allegedly being over age.The fact emerged from his nomination form, in which the details of thefamily were also mentioned.

Similarly, in Bhopal, the result of Anshul Singh was put on hold.Hehad contested for the district president’s post. It was claimed thatcriminal cases were registered against him. However, the winning candidate forthe post Ankit Dubey also has criminal cases against him, but he hasbeen declared as president.

Around 14 lakh voters had participated in the polling.