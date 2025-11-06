 Indore News: 'Film Is Fiction,' High Court Rejects Shah Bano’s Daughter's Plea Against Release Of ‘Haq’
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore News: 'Film Is Fiction,' High Court Rejects Shah Bano’s Daughter's Plea Against Release Of ‘Haq’

Indore News: 'Film Is Fiction,' High Court Rejects Shah Bano’s Daughter's Plea Against Release Of ‘Haq’

The court ruled that Shah Bano’s personal rights ceased with her passing, so her daughter could not claim a privacy violation on her behalf.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, November 06, 2025, 07:57 PM IST
article-image
Indore News: 'Film Is Fiction,' High Court Rejects Shah Bano’s Daughter's Plea Against Release Of ‘Haq’ |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court has dismissed a writ petition filed by Siddiqua Begum Khan, daughter of late Shah Bano Begum, seeking to restrain the release and screening of the upcoming film “Haq.”

The film, inspired by the landmark 1985 Supreme Court judgment in Mohd Ahmed Khan vs Shah Bano Begum, is scheduled for release on November 7.

Justice Pranay Verma ruled that an individual's privacy and reputation end with their life and cannot be claimed by heirs.

The petitioner had argued that the movie dramatised and commercialised her mother’s personal and matrimonial life without consent, causing emotional distress to the family. She alleged that the film’s teaser and trailer sensationalised Shah Bano’s experiences and violated her dignity and the family’s reputation.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Sessions Court Acquits Man Held With Fake ₹500 Notes Worth ₹5 Lakh After 4 Four Years In Jail
Mumbai Sessions Court Acquits Man Held With Fake ₹500 Notes Worth ₹5 Lakh After 4 Four Years In Jail
Mumbai News: 17 Senior Civic Officials Oppose Retired DMC Chandrashekhar Chore Holding Key Post, Demand Promotions From Within Cadre
Mumbai News: 17 Senior Civic Officials Oppose Retired DMC Chandrashekhar Chore Holding Key Post, Demand Promotions From Within Cadre
Nagaland State Lottery Result: November 6, 2025, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Super Platinum Thursday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: November 6, 2025, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Super Platinum Thursday Weekly Draw
Pune: Case Registered Over Mundhwa Mahar Watan Land Deal In Bavdhan; Parth Pawar Not Named In Pimpri-Chinchwad Police FIR
Pune: Case Registered Over Mundhwa Mahar Watan Land Deal In Bavdhan; Parth Pawar Not Named In Pimpri-Chinchwad Police FIR

The producers and director, represented by senior advocates, contended that “Haq” is a fictionalised adaptation of journalist Jigna Vora’s book “Bano: Bharat Ki Beti,” and not a biopic. They maintained that the film is inspired by the public record of the Shah Bano case and includes a clear disclaimer stating that all characters and events are fictional.

Read Also
MP News: Newborn Girl With Hole In Heart Airlifted From Jabalpur To Mumbai For Treatment
article-image

Justice Verma upheld the filmmakers’ right to creative freedom under Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution, emphasizing that since the film carries a disclaimer and has been certified by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), it is presumed to comply with legal and ethical standards.

The court noted that the film is clearly identified as dramatized, fictional, and inspired by a Supreme Court judgment. As it does not present itself as a true account, claims of sensationalisation or false portrayal are unfounded. The film’s script and dialogues are not required to be drawn from judicial records, as it does not claim to be a biopic.

The court further noted: "The contention of the petitioner may have been acceptable if the film had been claimed to be true, but it is only claimed to be a dramatized and fictionalized adaptation and an inspiration. In the course of the same, it was not required to be an exact adaptation.

The film is not stated to be based purely on the decision in the case of Shah Bano, hence if it contains any personal or matrimonial details for dramatisation and picturisation, nothing wrong can be found in the same. The contention of the petitioner that the film is a fabrication and is based on fictional narrative, hence cannot be accepted".

The court also criticised the petitioner for approaching it just six days before the film’s release, despite being aware of its production since early 2024. “Her conduct is not that of a vigilant litigant,” the judge noted, citing delay and laches as an additional ground for dismissal.

Concluding that no fundamental rights had been violated, the High Court dismissed the petition as “devoid of merit,” clearing the way for the release of “Haq.”

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore News: 'Film Is Fiction,' High Court Rejects Shah Bano’s Daughter's Plea Against Release Of...

Indore News: 'Film Is Fiction,' High Court Rejects Shah Bano’s Daughter's Plea Against Release Of...

MP News: Yash Ghanghoria Elected Madhya Pradesh Youth Congress President

MP News: Yash Ghanghoria Elected Madhya Pradesh Youth Congress President

Indore News: Business Icon Vinod Agrawal 71st Biggest Donor Of Country

Indore News: Business Icon Vinod Agrawal 71st Biggest Donor Of Country

MP News: High Court Notice To Archaeological Survey of India On Road Construction Near Protected...

MP News: High Court Notice To Archaeological Survey of India On Road Construction Near Protected...

Indore News: Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava Conducts Late-Night Inspection Of Ongoing Patchwork Across...

Indore News: Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava Conducts Late-Night Inspection Of Ongoing Patchwork Across...