Bhopal News: Man, Friend Get Life Term For Murder Of Wife And Her Live-In Partner

Bhopal News: Man, Friend Get Life Term For Murder Of Wife And Her Partner

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): District and Sessions Court awarded life imprisonment to a man and his friend for murdering his wife and her live-in partner. Additional District Judge Jayant Sharma convicted Sunil Malviya and Devendra Malviya under Section 302/34 of IPC.

As per District Public Relations Officer Manoj Tripathi, Sunil killed his 22-year-old wife Aruna, alias Rachna, and her 25-year-old partner Rajendra Malviya on July 18, 2022, in Semra area of Ashoka Garden. Murder took place in front of couple’s five-year-old daughter.

During investigation, Sunil told police he did not object to Aruna living with another man but was angry because she had taken their daughter with her.

Rajendra, a resident of Mandideep, and Aruna were living in a rented house in Kailash Nagar, Semra. Sunil, a resident of Shamshabad in Vidisha, carried out killings with help of his friend Devendra, who was also convicted.

Aruna was pregnant when she married Sunil and later gave birth to a daughter, who is physically challenged. Two years later, couple had a son. Soon after, Aruna left Sunil’s home with daughter, jewellery and cash. She later entered a live-in relationship with Rajendra, a distant relative she met at a family function. Both shifted to Ashoka Garden.

On July 18, 2022, Sunil and Devendra reached Ashoka Garden around 6.30 pm and waited. Around 8.30 pm, Rajendra and Aruna left home on a motorcycle with child. As bike slowed at a speed breaker on a narrow turn, Sunil blocked their way, rushed at them and attacked both with a knife, killing them on spot.