 MP News: High Court Notice To Archaeological Survey of India On Road Construction Near Protected Site
The MP High Court has served notice to Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) over road construction activities near historical dam of Paramar Period, Kiratnagar which is considered as a protected site.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, November 06, 2025, 10:38 PM IST
article-image
MP News: High Court Notice To ASI On Road Construction Near Protected Site | FP photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The MP High Court has served notice to Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) over road construction activities near historical dam of Paramar Period, Kiratnagar which is considered as a protected site. The court has allowed an application to intervene in the suo motu petition related to a news report related to 488 trees axed by the PWD without permission for road widening in Raisen district.

Nitin Saxena a Bhopal based RTI activist has filed an application to intervene into the matter. A division bench of Chief Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva and Justice Vinay Saraf observed, ‘We note from the documents filed by the Intervener that proposed construction activity is being carried out in the vicinity of a protected monument i.e. Historical Dam of Paramar Period, Kiratnagar.

The Principal Chief Conservator of Forest is directed to depute a Forest Officer to identify each of the alleged transplanted tree and to ascertain the status and health of the trees that have been allegedly transplanted.

