Madhya Pradesh: CM Mohan Yadav To Unveil Vikramaditya Vedic Clock At CM House Today

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief minister Mohan Yadav will unveil the Vikramaditya Vedic Clock and launch its mobile app at CM House on Monday. The clock comprises Indian Panchang and connects Kaal Ganana with modern technology.

The Vedic clock app can be viewed in 189 languages. The clock informs about Nakshatra, Yog, Indian months, fasts date and festivals.

Speaking about the features of the Vedic clock app, Tiwari said that it contained rare information of Panchang, tithi, nakshatra, yoga, karan, day, months and festivals etc of more than 7000 years from 3179 Vikram Purva (birth of Shri Krishna), i.e. the Mahabharata period.

Weather related information like Vedic time (30 hours), current Muhurta location, GMT and IST time, temperature, wind speed, humidity etc. would also be available. The app was available in more than 189 global languages, he said, adding it included calculation of daily sunrise and sunset and accurate details of 30 muhurts every day on that basis.

Culture advisor to the chief minister Shriram Tiwari told the media persons on Saturday that the Vedic clock was the world’s first clock based on Indian time calculation.