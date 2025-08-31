‘Every Field Has Struggles, Youth Should Not Be Afraid,’ Says Chhindwara Mayor Vikram Ahake At Madhya Pradesh Youth Conclave 2025 | Instagram

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chhindwara Mayor Vikram Ahake on Monday urged young people not to fear struggle, saying, “Struggle exists in every field, but we must face it with courage. We are moving towards a developed India.”

He was speaking on Active Citizenship, Democracy, and Youth Participation during the closing session of the two-day event ‘Yuva Aagaaz – Yuva Awaaz: Madhya Pradesh Youth Conclave 2025’ held at Ravindra Bhavan, Bhopal. The conclave was organised by Synergy Sansthan.

There is a time limit to achieve any goal,” he said, adding that “our country's time limit is 2047, but the speed at which the country is moving forward suggests that we will become a developed nation before this time limit and youth will have an important role in it.”

Priya Krishnamurthy stressed practicing democracy through civic education in schools, while Dr. Savita Babu defined active citizenship as questioning existing structures and addressing inequalities. The panel also discussed leveraging digital platforms to amplify youth voices.

The concluding day began with an address by Naghma Mulla, CEO of EdelGive Foundation, who shared her personal journey and reflections on purpose and leadership.

She emphasized the role of extracurricular activities in building diverse skills and real-world awareness, while urging Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) to strengthen themselves in financial management, human resources, and technology. She also shared practical strategies for sustainable fundraising and engaged participants on challenges faced by rural youth and grassroots organizations.

The session on Youth, Creative Action and Social Change highlighted the power of the arts in fostering dialogue and normalizing stigmatized conversations.

Speakers stressed the importance of theatre as a process for social transformation, the need for community-led spaces that support indigenous art forms, and safe environments where young artists can nurture their voices. The discussion also pointed to the economic potential of the arts and the emerging career opportunities within the sector.

In the session on Rethinking Youth Mental Health and Well-being, speakers emphasized that working on the ecosystem of mental health has become more important than ever. With multiple psychosocial factors influencing well-being, they stressed the need for safe, supportive, and inclusive platforms that enable individuals—especially young people—to express themselves freely and seek care without stigma.

Session on Active Citizenship, Democracy, and Youth Participation with Vikram Aahake, Shradha Kumar, Priya Krishnamurthy, and Dr. Savita Babu emphasized meaningful youth engagement in democratic processes. Sharing his journey to becoming the Mayor of Chhindwara, Vikram Aahake called on youth to actively participate in politics.

The two-day conclave (29–30 August) brought together more than 300 young participants and 70 speakers, with the aim of bringing youth voices from the margins to the mainstream and building the “Youth Agenda 2025–2030.”