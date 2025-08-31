 MP: Railways Fine 1,500 Passengers ₹8.71 Lakh In A Day For Ticketless & Irregular Travel
MP: Railways Fine 1,500 Passengers ₹8.71 Lakh In A Day For Ticketless & Irregular Travel



FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, August 31, 2025, 05:27 PM IST
article-image
MP: Railways Fine 1,500 Passengers ₹8.71 Lakh In A Day For Ticketless & Irregular Travel

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A massive ‘Fortress Checking’ drive was carried out in Madhya Pradesh in which around 1500 passengers were fined and ₹8.71 lakh was collected as revenue in a day alone!

The operation was executed under the guidance of Madhya Pradesh’s Khajuraho Divisional Railway across all major stations of Jhansi Division.

According to Khajuraho Divisional Railway Manager Deepak Kumar Sinha and Senior Divisional Commercial Manager (Coaching) Aman Verma the drive was conducted simultaneously from 6 am to 10 pm. 

The stations involved Jhansi, Gwalior, Morena, Banda, Mahoba, Chitrakoot, Khajuraho, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur, Lalitpur, Orai, and Konch stations. 

During the drive, all passing trains were thoroughly checked, including reserved and unreserved coaches, women’s coaches, and compartments reserved for specially-abled passengers.

Drive teaches passengers lesson 

Surprisingly, several passengers were found to be travelling without or invalid tickets. The fine breakdown is as follows:

696 passengers without tickets - ₹4.99 lakh
727 passengers with irregular tickets - ₹3.72 lakh
27 passengers for littering - ₹5,300
13 passengers for smoking - ₹2,100

In total, 1,448 passengers were fined and ₹8.71 lakh was collected as revenue.

The large-scale operation created pressure among ticketless travelers and led to visibly longer queues at ticket counters, as passengers preferred to buy tickets in advance to avoid penalties.

