Bhopal: Food Outlet Raided, 40 Kg Of Dairy Products Seized |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Food Safety Administration Department on Saturday raided Ahuja Bakery in New Market, and a food establishment at Bag Sewania following a complaint about unhygienic practices.

During inspection, officials found cakes being prepared amid unhygienic conditions, with raw ingredients stored improperly, before being displayed for sale at the bakery shop.

In a parallel action based on information from Bag Sewania police station, officials seized 29 kg of mawa and 11 kg of paneer worth Rs.12,580. Samples of these dairy products, along with chocolate flavour and other raw ingredients, were sent to the State Food Testing Laboratory, for examination.

Health checks of bakery staff, verification of pest control certification, and cleanliness inspections were also carried out on the spot. A notice under the Food Safety Standards Act was issued to bakery owner Nitin Ahuja, requiring compliance within a week.

Food Safety Officer Pankaj Srivastava, said that failure to comply with the notice could lead to suspension of the bakery’s licence.