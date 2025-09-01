 ‘Chiraiya’ Gang Busted In MP's Jabalpur, Over 20 Stolen Bikes Recovered; Five Arrested
Efforts are ongoing to trace the remaining 15 vehicles and other members involved in the gang.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Monday, September 01, 2025, 11:20 AM IST
article-image
‘Chiraiya’ Gang Busted In MP's Jabalpur, Over 20 Stolen Bikes Recovered; Five Arrested | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Five members of a notorious vehicle theft gang, led by Chiraiya Ansari, were arrested in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, on Sunday.

The gang has reportedly stolen more than 20 vehicles across the city. Police recovered five stolen bikes, several spare parts, cutting tools, and suspicious documents from their possession.

Efforts are ongoing to trace the remaining 15 vehicles and other members involved in the gang.

Sub-inspector Sandhya Tiwari posted at Gohalpur police station said, that "Acting swiftly on a tip-off, the police team raided the Gohalpur area and arrested the accused red handed."

During interrogation, the gang members revealed that they used to steal vehicles in a planned manner, turn the vehicles into scrap, and sell the dismantled parts to avoid identification.

The police also raided the warehouse of scrap dealer Ahtesham Akhtar and seized vehicle parts and tools used in cutting vehicles. According to police, the arrested accused include Naved Ansari, Shahzad alias Chiraiya Ansari, Faizan Ansari, Izhar alias Tunna Khan, and scrap dealer Ahtesham Akhtar.

According to the police, the notorious gang used to steal vehicles from Jabalpur and surrounding areas and hid them at different places. Later, the scrapped parts of the vehicles were sold to different dealers. Police have registered a case and launched a detailed probe into the gang’s wider network

