Bhopal News: Stone Pelting Sparks Tension In Bairagarh, Police Restore Calm |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Tension prevailed at Camp No. 12 area under Bairagarh police station limits since Saturday night after a clash broke out between two groups, leading to stone-pelting.

According to local residents, a group of Muslim youths allegedly hurled stones at a Hindu family following an altercation triggering panic in the neighbourhood.

A video of the incident has also reportedly surfaced showing the stone pelting incident. Residents claimed that members of Hindu family were threatened when they objected to anti-social activities in the locality.

Read Also MP News: Police To Host Meditation Sessions At Heritage Sites From December 19

After the incident surfaced on Thursday, Bairagarh police reached the spot in the evening and brought the situation under control. Additional DCP Malkeet Singh with police force visited the area in the evening and spoke to residents.

Locals informed the police that a group of boys often loitered in the area late at night and passed objectionable comments. When some residents objected, an argument broke out that led to stone pelting.

Additional DCP Singh said that a minor dispute had occurred some days earlier between some boys on the street. Police have spoken to members of both communities and the situation is normal.

The area is peaceful now, and no more untoward incidents were reported. If any complaint is received, action will be taken after inquiry, Singh said, adding, Police presence in the area has been increased to prevent untoward incident.