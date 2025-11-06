Bhopal News: BMC Under Fire Over ‘Kachra Cafes’ On Govt Land Without Approvals |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Municipal Corporation, civic body tasked with removing illegal construction, is now facing allegations of occupying government land to build three “Kachra Cafes” under Swachh Bharat Mission. Cafes in No.10 Market, Bittan Market and near Boat Club were set up without land ownership, departmental approval or allotment orders, official records show.

RTI activist Nitin Saxena sought documents on land ownership, permissions and inter-departmental consent. Corporation replied “Nil” to all questions, confirming absence of records or approvals for construction.

Officials said SBM cell built cafes on prime government land. No.10 Market cafe, launched as a model unit where people could exchange waste for food and beverages, occupies nearly 600 sq ft on land not owned by BMC. Officials claimed a grievance redressal centre once existed at site, but none could specify land-owning department.

SBM engineer Saurav Sood confirmed irregularities. “We have found unauthorised additions in form of extra shops. Corporation did not issue any order to open cafes. We will inspect site and submit a report to commissioner,” he said.

BMC Commissioner Sanskriti Jain said she had no prior knowledge of land allocation for construction. “I will discuss matter with officials,” she said. Attempts to reach Bhopal Collector Kaushlendra Vikram Singh for comment on land permissions did not succeed.

From women’s workshop to commercial cafes

Tin sheds at these sites were originally sanctioned as self-help centres for women’s groups to make cloth bags and support recycling-linked livelihoods. Complaints allege SBM officials, along with a private consultant, later converted structures into commercial cafes and shops, bypassing approvals and land allotment norms.

Revenue vs land value

Cafes are run by an NGO under contract, paying BMC a monthly royalty of Rs 20,000. No.10 Market unit pays Rs 10,000 a month, while Bittan Market and Boat Club pay Rs 5,000 each. Combined annual revenue stands at about Rs 2.4 lakh, a figure activists call negligible for prime public land under use.

Permissions remain unverified

RTI replies confirm no record of land ownership, transfer, lease, or departmental permission for any of three sites. Civic body has not produced files to show when, how, or on whose approval construction began, raising questions on accountability and oversight.