5-Year-Old Girl Raped By Neighbour After Being Lured With Chocolates In MP's Chhatarpur

Representative image

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): A five-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 22-year-old neighbour on the promise of chocolates in Bhind on Sunday.

The accused took the 5-year-old girl to his house by offering chocolates while she was playing outside her home and sexually exploited her.

Read Also Ugandan Woman Sent To Judicial Custody For Drug Peddling In Bhopal

According to information, the incident was reported from Bhawanipura’s Saroj Nagar on Sunday evening,

The accused, identified as Monu Goswami, took the child to his house.

When the girl returned home crying, she narrated the ordeal to her mother. The family immediately reached the City Kotwali police station and informed the police.

Acting quickly, Town Inspector Brijendra Singh Sengar briefed Superintendent of Police Dr. Asit Yadav about the matter.

The SP formed eight special teams to trace the accused and also announced a cash reward of ₹10,000 for his arrest. Police teams launched a search operation in Saroj Nagar and nearby areas.

The accused tried to flee towards Khidkiya locality, but the police surrounded him and arrested him.

Police said that the girl was playing outside her home when Monu, who lived in the same neighborhood, called her by offering chocolates. He then took her inside his house.

The child later went home in distress and told her mother about the incident, following which a complaint was registered.

Inspector Sengar said the accused is being questioned and further legal action has been initiated under relevant sections.

The police assured that strict action will be taken as per law.