 VIDEO: MP CM Mohan Yadav Launches World's First Vikramaditya Vedic Clock & App In Bhopal; Uses 30-Part System Instead Of Standard 24-Hour
The Vikramaditya Vedic Clock is the world’s first clock based on the Indian time calculation system, called ‘Kaal Ganana.’

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, September 01, 2025, 01:15 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav launched the Vikramaditya Vedic Clock and its mobile application at his residence in Bhopal on Monday.

He hailed panchang-- a Hindu calendar and almanac, as the ultimate guide to past, present and future events. Addressing the large gathering, he said "Your computer might fail, but the panchang won't. Our astrologers can calculate the planetry positions and degrees using panchang to tell you the exact date of a solar eclipse or lunar eclipse occured 10,000 years ago."

Check out the event video below :

The initiative aimed to promote India’s ancient timekeeping traditions by combining them with modern technology.

About Vedic Clock

The Vikramaditya Vedic Clock is the world’s first clock based on the Indian time calculation system, called ‘Kaal Ganana.’

Unlike the standard 24-hour format, it divides the day into 30 equal parts, each lasting 48 minutes, calculated from sunrise to next sunrise. The clock provided information about the Indian calendar, including Nakshatra, Tithi, Yoga, Karana, and festivals.

The accompanying mobile app allowed users to access over 7,000 years of historical and religious data, starting from the Mahabharata period.

Available in more than 189 languages, the app offered detailed Panchang information, including planetary positions, sunrise and sunset timings, daily Muhurat calculations, and important festival dates.

Vedic App Video Below :

Users could also get weather-related data like temperature, wind speed, humidity, and Vedic time, as well as set reminders for religious observances and meditation.

The app made it easy for people to access rare religious and cultural information in a simple and user-friendly way.

This project was seen as an important step in preserving and promoting India’s cultural heritage while using modern technology to reach a wider audience.

