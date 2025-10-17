 Bhopal News: Yasin Machhli Gets Bail In NDPS Case After Crime Branch Apology
The High Court’s principal bench in Jabalpur has granted bail to Yasin Ahmed, alias Machhli, in a case under the NDPS Act. The bail was furnished before the trial court on Friday following an order passed by Justice Pramod Agrawal

Friday, October 17, 2025
During the hearing, Sub-Inspector Nitin Kumar Patel from the Crime Branch, Bhopal, appeared in person and submitted an affidavit admitting a typographical error in the Narcotic Substance Panchnama. He stated that the date was mistakenly written as July 20, 2025, instead of July 23, 2025, and tendered an unconditional apology.

The case stems from a July 2025 incident where two men on a grey scooter (MP04-ZS-3785) were caught with 15.14 grammes of MD powder. The accused, Saifuddin and Ashu alias Shahrukh, were arrested, and during interrogation, they named Yasin as an accomplice.

Defence counsel Jagdish Gupta argued that Yashin was implicated solely based on co-accused’s statements. He claimed the applicant was illegally detained on July 21 at 11:30 pm from another location but was formally shown arrested and produced before the NDPS Special Court on July 23. He said the discrepancy between the recovery date and the Panchnama, along with CCTV footage of the alleged illegal detention, raised serious doubts about the prosecution’s version.

The court granted bail after hearing both sides, noting that the chargesheet had already been filed in the case.

