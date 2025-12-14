MP News: 18 Hurt As Bus Carrying 49 Students Falls In Vidisha River |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A bus carrying 49 students and four teachers fell into a dry river in Vidisha district on Sunday, leaving 18 students injured, four of them with fractures, police said.

The incident took place on Sunday morning when a school bus fell from a 12-foot-high bridge over the Sagarriver near Johad village. The bus was carrying students and staff of Higher Secondary School,Bahadurpur, on a picnic to Sanchi as part of an educational tour.

SP VidishaRohitKashwani said the river bridge is narrow. While giving way to an oncoming vehicle, the driver steered the bus to the side. At that moment, it went out of control and plunged into the river.

Administrative officials and police from Nateran police station rushed to the spot and immediately began rescuing children. Injured students were taken to a nearby hospital.

Around 14–15 students were discharged after primary treatment, while four students with fractures remain admitted.

After the incident, the bus driver fled the scene. Police have registered a case against him. The bus papers are also being checked, and if found incomplete, both driver and bus owner will face legal action.