MP News: Healthcare Facilities Expanding Continuously In State, Says CM Mohan Yadav |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Sunday said that healthcare facilities across the country and Madhya Pradesh have witnessed continuous growth over the past 11 years under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Health Minister JP Nadda. He stated that new medical and nursing colleges are being established across the state and the government is working round the clock to strengthen public healthcare services.

The Chief Minister was addressing a programme after performing the bhoomi pujan for the construction of a new 1,450-bedded hospital building at the Maharaja Yashwantrao (MY) Hospital campus in Indore. The project will be constructed at a total cost of Rs 773.07 crore. Urban Administration and Development Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, Water Resources Minister Tulsiram Silawat, and Minister of State for Health Narendra Shivaji Patel were present.

Yadav said that Indore and MY Hospital both hold a place of pride in Madhya Pradesh. He added that the new hospital will benefit patients not only from across the state but also from neighbouring states. He informed that facilities such as bone marrow transplant and kidney transplant are available free of cost at MY Hospital, and instructed officials to ensure high construction quality.

The new building will include 330 beds each in medicine and surgery, 180 in orthopaedics, 60 in paediatric surgery, 100 in paediatrics, 60 in neurosurgery, 30 in ENT, 20 each in dental and dermatology, 100 in mother and child care, 80 in ophthalmology, and 180 in emergency medicine. Ward construction alone will cost Rs 528 crore.

Additional components include a 550-bedded nursing hostel at Rs 21.37 crore, a 250-seater mini auditorium at Rs 1.60 crore, public parking at Rs 31.50 crore, electrification, boundary wall and solar panels at Rs 25.53 crore, and sewage treatment, plumbing and water supply works costing around Rs 10 crore.

BJP will keep gaining ground in Kerala: CM

Buoyed by the BJP's victory in the Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation elections, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Sunday expressed confidence that the party would make more gains in Kerala.

"We have won the Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation elections. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP has become the world's largest party," Yadav told reporters here.

The BJP's victory flag is flying across the country and party-led state governments are continuously setting benchmarks of good governance, he said.

"I hope the BJP will be seen making further gains in Kerala in the coming times," Yadav added.