MP CM Mohan Yadav Fetes Creators Of MP With Creators Awards; Panel Discussions, Workshops At Bhopal Creators Summit

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav feted creators of Madhya Pradesh who have achieved remarkable achievements in the digital sector with 'Creators Awards'. It was part of 'Bhopal Creators Summit' in the city on Sunday.

More than 500 YouTubers, Instagram influencers, digital creators and video creators from across the country participated in the summit. Audience engagement of social media platforms, new trends in content monetization were discussed through panel discussions and workshops.

The summit designed workshops and panel discussions focusing on topics like content monetization, audience engagement and latest trends. Social media influencer Raunak Anand said that first of all it is important to know what is in Bhopal or what is in Indore or what is in the entire state.

"If you don't know yourself then how will you tell others? It is important for you to know about your heritage, only then you will be able to tell something to the other people,” he said.