 'Bhandara' Turns Nightmare! 250 Villagers Fall Ill After Eating Halwa Made with Adulterated Ghee in MP's Shivpuri
'Bhandara' Turns Nightmare! 250 Villagers Fall Ill After Eating Halwa Made with Adulterated Ghee in MP's Shivpuri

According to officials all the people are out of danger and none of the cases are critical

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Monday, September 01, 2025, 12:25 PM IST
article-image
'Bhandara' Turns Nightmare! 250 Villagers Fall Ill After Eating Halwa Made with Fake Ghee in MP's Shivpuri

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): A religious feast in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri turned into a nighmare for the devotees after 250 people fell seriously ill after taking the meal. It is said that the Halwa was prepared in adulterated ghee.

According to reports, the incident unfolded in Mohrai village of Kolaras tehsil of the district, where villagers began complaining of vomiting and diarrhea just 30 mins after having the dessert on Saturday.

Acting promptly upon receiving the information, the health department and SDM Kolaras Anup Shrivastava reached the spot. So far, 175 patients have been treated, while two have been admitted to Kolaras Hospital. Meanwhile, some patients have been referred to the district hospital.

According to officials all the people are out of danger and none of the cases are critical. While, the samples of the of halwa and ghee were collected for testing.

Preliminary investigation by the food department revealed that the ghee was not edible it was meant only for worship purposes.

According to the village Sarpanch, Shikhar Dhakad the ghee was bought from a local shop to prepare the halwa for feast. District Medical and Health Officer Dr. Sanjay Risheshwar informed that several teams of doctors are camping in the village and providing treatment overnight.

