70400 MP News: Uma Bharti Urges Fencing Along Highways To Prevent Cow Deaths |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former Union Minister Uma Bharti has expressed concern over frequent deaths of cows in road accidents and suggested that all four and six-lane highways should have thick fencing on both sides, similar to roads in the United States and United Kingdom. She said this would help prevent cattle from straying onto highways and save their lives.

Speaking to reporters at her residence on Wednesday evening, Bharti said the concept of four and six-lane roads was borrowed from western countries, but proper fencing was never implemented in India. She said she had already raised the issue with Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari.

Bharti suggested that while making final payments to contractors, the government must ensure that service lanes and fencing on both sides of highways are in place. She recalled advising former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to set up one large cow shelter home in every district with veterinary support instead of building several small gaushalas.

She said that protecting cattle is not only government s responsibility and urged greater public participation. Farmers should be encouraged to rear cows, she said, suggesting that the government consider giving two cows each to beneficiaries of Ladli Behna scheme. She also called for dedicated grazing land at the panchayat level.

Ganga cleanliness campaign from Nov 4

Uma Bharti said she will launch a Ganga cleanliness campaign in Prayagraj on November 4. She plans to appeal to those who had taken a holy dip during the Mahakumbh for salvation to dedicate one day of their time toward cleaning the river.

Wants to contest 2029 LS poll from Jhansi

Bharti also expressed her wish to contest the 2029 Lok Sabha elections from Jhansi, saying the constituency holds a special place in her heart.