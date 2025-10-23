Madhya Pradesh October 23 2025, Weather Update: Dry Spell Continues Across State, No Rain In Sight This Week

Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh is witnessing mostly clear and sunny weather today, with temperatures rising steadily through the day.

The morning started around 24 to 25 degrees Celsius and the afternoon is expected to see highs between 30 and 32 degrees.

Humidity levels are moderate, and the air is generally dry across most parts of the state.

In Bhopal, the day began with mild haze but skies have cleared. The temperature may reach around 31 degrees Celsius by noon and drop to nearly 21 degrees at night.

Indore will also have bright sunshine through the day, with no chances of rain. The maximum temperature may stay near 32 degrees, and the evening will be slightly cooler.

Jabalpur and Gwalior are expected to stay dry with light winds and clear skies, while Rewa and Satna could see scattered clouds late in the evening.

Nights in most areas will be pleasant, with temperatures dropping to around 20 degrees.

Over the next few days, the state is likely to see similar conditions with warm days and cool nights. There may be light cloud cover or mild showers in a few northern districts after the weekend.

Residents are advised to stay hydrated, wear light clothes, and avoid staying under direct sunlight for long hours.

Evenings will be more comfortable, making them a good time for outdoor work or travel.