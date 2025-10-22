Bhopal News: Notorious Criminal Stabs Youth With Knife Over Petty Issue | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A notorious criminal under police watch list attacked a young man with a knife in Habibganj area on Tuesday night. The incident took place at Meera Nagar when the accused who had come in search of someone else had an argument after being questioned about his visit.

According to reports, the victim Lucky Sonane (21) worked as a tile fitter and lived in Meera Nagar multi-storeyed building.

On Tuesday night, Chand alias Kausar, a known notorious local criminal, arrived in the locality. Lucky stopped him over his suspcious activities and asked who he was looking for.

Annoyed by the question, Chand began abusing him. When Lucky objected to the abusive language, Chand got enraged and started a scuffle. He stabbed Lucky in the abdomen with a knife and fled from the spot.

The injured was rushed to the hospital in a critical condition. Habibganj police said Chand alias Kaushar runs a chicken shop and is a listed criminal (habitual offender). A case has been registered against him, and a search is underway to arrest the accused, police added.