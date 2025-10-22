 Bhopal News: 4,000 Bottles Of Cough Syrup Seized, 7 Arrested
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal News: 4,000 Bottles Of Cough Syrup Seized, 7 Arrested

Bhopal News: 4,000 Bottles Of Cough Syrup Seized, 7 Arrested

Similarly, police carried out three major operations in Sidhi district and seized 1,180 bottles of Onrex cough syrup

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, October 22, 2025, 08:54 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: 4,000 Bottles Of Cough Syrup Seized, 7 Arrested | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Rewa and Sidhi police have seized more than 4,000 bottles of cough syrup allegedly used for addiction, said police here on Wednesday. 

At the recent Collector–Commissioner conference, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav directed DGP Kailash Makwana to launch an anti-drug campaign across the state, prompting police to act against commonly abused substances.

In the series, in Rewa district, police arrested two alleged smugglers, Rahul Singh and Utkarsh Dwivedi, both residents of Sidhi. A total of 2,314 vials of Onrex cough syrup (valued at Rs 4.51 lakh), two cars (Rs 12 lakh) were seized from them. In other operations in the district, contraband worth Rs 12.68 lakh was also seized. 

Read Also
MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Seeks Report After Dalit Man Assaulted & Forced To Drink Urine In Bhind;...
article-image

Similarly, police carried out three major operations in Sidhi district and seized 1,180 bottles of Onrex cough syrup (Rs 2.37 lakh), a vehicle (Rs 10 lakh), a mobile phone (Rs 15,000), an SUV, Rs 12.52 lakh in cash, and arrested an accused.

FPJ Shorts
ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Check Out The Points Table
ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Check Out The Points Table
Security Guard Held For Attempted Theft At Union Minister Nitin Gadkari’s PA’s Bungalow
Security Guard Held For Attempted Theft At Union Minister Nitin Gadkari’s PA’s Bungalow
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, October 22: Vrinda Leaves Angad Out Of Her Wedding Invite
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, October 22: Vrinda Leaves Angad Out Of Her Wedding Invite
PM Modi To Distribute Over 51,000 Appointment Letters In 17th Rozgar Mela On October 24
PM Modi To Distribute Over 51,000 Appointment Letters In 17th Rozgar Mela On October 24

In the operation in the two districts, a total of 4,054 vials of narcotic cough syrup and contraband worth approximately Rs 18.40 lakh were seized. A total of seven accused were arrested.

The DGP said that continued consumption of codeine cough syrup leads to addiction, mental imbalance, sleep disorders, and adverse effects on the heart and respiratory systems. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal News: 4,000 Bottles Of Cough Syrup Seized, 7 Arrested

Bhopal News: 4,000 Bottles Of Cough Syrup Seized, 7 Arrested

Bhopal News: Police To Identify Homeless, Build Database After Habibganj Molest Case

Bhopal News: Police To Identify Homeless, Build Database After Habibganj Molest Case

MP News: Uma Bharti Urges Fencing Along Highways To Prevent Cow Deaths

MP News: Uma Bharti Urges Fencing Along Highways To Prevent Cow Deaths

Bhopal News: Man Brutally Assaults 67-Year-Old Mother, Victim At Hospital With Head Injury

Bhopal News: Man Brutally Assaults 67-Year-Old Mother, Victim At Hospital With Head Injury

MP News: Finance Department Keeps Close Watch On Market Trends Amid New GST Regime

MP News: Finance Department Keeps Close Watch On Market Trends Amid New GST Regime