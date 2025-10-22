Bhopal News: 4,000 Bottles Of Cough Syrup Seized, 7 Arrested | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Rewa and Sidhi police have seized more than 4,000 bottles of cough syrup allegedly used for addiction, said police here on Wednesday.

At the recent Collector–Commissioner conference, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav directed DGP Kailash Makwana to launch an anti-drug campaign across the state, prompting police to act against commonly abused substances.

In the series, in Rewa district, police arrested two alleged smugglers, Rahul Singh and Utkarsh Dwivedi, both residents of Sidhi. A total of 2,314 vials of Onrex cough syrup (valued at Rs 4.51 lakh), two cars (Rs 12 lakh) were seized from them. In other operations in the district, contraband worth Rs 12.68 lakh was also seized.

Similarly, police carried out three major operations in Sidhi district and seized 1,180 bottles of Onrex cough syrup (Rs 2.37 lakh), a vehicle (Rs 10 lakh), a mobile phone (Rs 15,000), an SUV, Rs 12.52 lakh in cash, and arrested an accused.

In the operation in the two districts, a total of 4,054 vials of narcotic cough syrup and contraband worth approximately Rs 18.40 lakh were seized. A total of seven accused were arrested.

The DGP said that continued consumption of codeine cough syrup leads to addiction, mental imbalance, sleep disorders, and adverse effects on the heart and respiratory systems.