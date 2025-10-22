MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Seeks Report After Dalit Man Assaulted & Forced To Drink Urine In Bhind; Bhim Army Issues Ultimatum | FP Photo

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, on Wednesday, has ordered a detailed report after a dalit youth, Gyan Singh Jatav, was allegedly kidnapped, assaulted, forced to drink urine and robbed in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhind.

The case has sparked outrage among Dalit organisations and political leaders.

On Wednesday, Bhander MLA Phool Singh Baraiya visited the victim at the district hospital and called the incident ‘deeply shameful and disturbing.’

He alleged that the police failed to include serious charges such as assault, robbery and use of firearms in the FIR.

Baraiya said he would take up the matter with the administration and ensure strict action against the accused. He also assured the victim that he would fight for justice.

Bhim army gives 6 day ultimatum

Meanwhile, the Bhim Army has given the administration a 6 -day ultimatum to act. Divisional president Deshraj Dhariya warned that if the accused are not arrested within the deadline, the organisation will launch a state-wide protest.

They plan to hold a ‘purification ceremony’ for the victim at the Ambedkar statue site and undertake a foot march from Bhind to Bhopal.

The Bhim Army has demanded that the accused be booked under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, the firearm used in the crime be seized and its license revoked and the victim be provided security.

Minister Rakesh Shukla visits victim

After the incident came to the attention of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, he directed officials to submit a report.

Following his instructions, Renewable Energy Minister Rakesh Shukla visited the hospital on Tuesday and met the victim for about half an hour.

Minister Shukla also discussed the case with the Collector and Additional SP, assuring that strict action will be taken.

‘No injustice will be tolerated in Madhya Pradesh. The government stands with the victim,’ he said.

He added that the victim informed him he was abducted from Gwalior, taken to Bhind, beaten and forced to drink urine.

The police have registered a case and started an investigation, and the accused will be dealt with seriously, the minister said.