MP News: Instead Of BDA And IDA, Metropolitan Region Development Authority To Be Set Up, Politician To Get Charge

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MRDA) will be set up instead of Bhopal Development Authority (BDA) and Indore Development Authority (IDA).

Once the MRDA is set up, the BDA and IDA will be redundant. The MRDA is being established under the Metropolitan Planning and Development Bill (Mahanagar Niyojan Evam Vikas Vidheyak) 2025.

Along with the state-level authority, the Bhopal Metropolitan Development Authority and Indore Metropolitan Development Authority will be set up.

A politician may be appointed as in charge of such authorities to be set up in Bhopal and Indore. A few politicians and bureaucrats have set their eyes on the MRDA of the two cities to get the command over it.

The government wants to set up MRDA on the pattern of development authorities. It is mulling over appointing a politician as chairman and a bureaucrat as CEO.

The authority will look after the development work in some areas of Raisen, Sanchi, Vidisha, Rajgarh and Narmadapuram in the Bhopal division.

Similarly, in the Indore division, it will look after the work in some areas of Dewas, Ujjain, Dhar and Shajapur. The Vidhan Sabha passed the bill over two months ago. Now, the government is keen on setting up the MRDA soon.