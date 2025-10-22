 MP News: WCR Runs To Run 100 Special Trains, Sets Up War Rooms To Manage Chhath Puja Rush
As the festive rush for Chhath Puja begins, the West Central Railway (WCR) has implemented arrangements to manage the crowd of passengers and ensure their safety and convenience

Syed Faizan AliUpdated: Wednesday, October 22, 2025, 06:25 PM IST
Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): As the festive rush for Chhath Puja begins, the West Central Railway (WCR) has implemented arrangements to manage the crowd of passengers and ensure their safety and convenience.

To control the heavy crowd, over 100 special trains are being operated across key routes.

Special holding areas have been created at major stations, including Jabalpur platforms 1 and 6, Katni Mudwara, Bhopal, Itarsi, Bina and Kota, allowing passengers to wait comfortably before boarding.

To enhance coordination and monitoring, war rooms have been established at divisional offices and major stations.

Senior officers are maintaining 24-hour surveillance to manage passenger flow effectively and respond immediately to any situation.

Also, train information boards and help desks have been installed to assist passengers with updated travel information.

For security, teams from the RPF, GRP and Home Guards have been deployed across stations to ensure passenger safety and crowd control.

Emergency measures have also been taken, with dedicated medical wards set up to handle any health-related incidents during the festival rush.

According to Harshit Srivastava, CPRO, West Central Railway, these effiecient steps reflect the Railways’ commitment to providing a safe, organized and comfortable travel experience for Chhath Puja devotees.

