Bhopal News: Man’s Body Found In Drain Identified, Victim’s Throat Was Slashed | File Pic (Representative Image)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The body found stuffed in a sack inside Patra drain at Ashoka Garden on Tuesday has been identified as that of 65-year-old Saeed Rashidi aka Saeed Bhannat.

Post-mortem confirmed that Saeed’s throat was slashed with a sharp-edged weapon. Saeed’s family members who identified the body at the mortuary claimed that some persons who owed him money have killed him.

The family had lodged a missing person complaint at Hanumanganj police station on October 18.

The victim’s son Nasir Khan said his father Saeed Rashidi, a resident of Saeed Colony under Nishatpura police station limits, was involved in property dealings.

On October 17, Saeed left home on his motorcycle saying he was going to Qazi Camp. CCTV footage showed him meeting a youth named Aamir Kebab but he was never seen returning by the same route.

Nasir said that when he didn’t return that night they filed a missing report the next morning. The victim’s motorcycle was later found abandoned near a Petrol Pump in Qazi Camp.

On Tuesday evening, police called them to the mortuary to identify the body found in the drain. The family recognized Saeed by his clothes and face.

The family claimed that Saeed had no known enmity but several people including men named Soni and Guddu owed him money. The family suspects they killed him to avoid paying the debt and dumped his body in the drain.

Ashoka Garden police station incharge Anurag Lal said investigation was underway. “We will record the family’s detailed statements after the funeral. All possible angles, including financial disputes, are being examined. Available CCTV footages were also being scanned to identify the culprits who killed the elderly man and dumped his body in the drain”, he added.