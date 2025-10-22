MP News: Crimes Against Dalits, Clashes Rising In State; The Campaign Launched For Samrasta Comes To Naught

MP News: Crimes Against Dalits, Clashes Rising; The Campaign Launched For Samrasta Comes To Naught |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Samrasta, or equality, is the most important of all issues that the RSS is highlighting in its centenary year.

The leaders of the BJP and the Congress are often seen taking snaps and making reels after having meals at the residences of the people belonging to the SC/ST community.

The rising incidents of crime against Dalits in the state in one month have raised a question mark on the government.

A fresh case of torturing a Dalit has been reported from Surpura village in Bhind district, where a Dalit youth who refused to drive a car on the occasion of Diwali was picked up from his in-laws’ house, beaten up, and forced to drink urine.

Six days ago, some people beat up a Dalit youth and urinated on him for protesting against illegal mining in the Slimabad area in Katni district.

Before this, there were many incidents of crime against Dalits. According to NCRB data, MP is the third state in the country in terms of incidents of crime against Dalits.

Over 8,232 cases were registered in connection with crimes against Dalits in 2023.

The caste conflicts are rising in the Gwalior-Chambal region in the state. Statements were issued against the installation of a statue of BR Ambedkar on the premises of the court.

Several statements were recently issued against Ambedkar. The Gwalior district administration closed the schools because of the protest.

An upper-caste lawyer has opened a front, and the Bhim Army has swung into action in favour of Dalits. There are many cases for which the police reports were not lodged. The same situation cropped up in the region nearly seven years ago.

In April 2018, seven people lost their lives in caste-related clashes, and over 100 people sustained injuries. Gwalior was under the curfew for nine days, and the BJP had to bear severe consequences because of the caste fight.

According to sources, the RSS, also worried about the caste fight, is trying to quell the flame of anger. MPCC president Jitu Patwari said the incidents of crime against Dalits were rising in the state.

A Dalit youth has been inhumanly treated in Bhind just after a week of the Katni incident, but the government is barely paying attention to such incidents, Patwari said.