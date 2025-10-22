 Bhopal News: City's Air Quality Improves After Diwali; AQI Drops To Moderate Level
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal News: City's Air Quality Improves After Diwali; AQI Drops To Moderate Level

Bhopal News: City's Air Quality Improves After Diwali; AQI Drops To Moderate Level

To curb air pollution, the Bhopal Municipal Corporation deployed 21 vehicles for continuous water spraying across major areas

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, October 22, 2025, 11:19 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: City's Air Quality Improves After Diwali; AQI Drops To Moderate Level | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After recording “poor” air quality in the aftermath of Diwali, Bhopal’s Air Quality Index (AQI) showed a sharp improvement within 24 hours.

Data from the Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board (MPPCB) revealed that the city’s average AQI, which had surged to 229 on Tuesday, dropped to 143 by Wednesday evening, bringing it down to “moderate” category.

The improvement was noticeable across several key monitoring locations. At Mandideep, the AQI fell from 236 on Tuesday to 185 on Wednesday. Similarly, levels declined from 170 to 128 at the Collectorate Office, 202 to 129 at ParyavaranParisar, and 240 to 135 at TT Nagar.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh October 21, 2025 AQI Update: Air Quality Turns 'Very Poor' In 7 Cities, Including...
article-image

Crackers to blame

FPJ Shorts
ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Check Out The Points Table
ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Check Out The Points Table
Security Guard Held For Attempted Theft At Union Minister Nitin Gadkari’s PA’s Bungalow
Security Guard Held For Attempted Theft At Union Minister Nitin Gadkari’s PA’s Bungalow
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, October 22: Vrinda Leaves Angad Out Of Her Wedding Invite
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, October 22: Vrinda Leaves Angad Out Of Her Wedding Invite
PM Modi To Distribute Over 51,000 Appointment Letters In 17th Rozgar Mela On October 24
PM Modi To Distribute Over 51,000 Appointment Letters In 17th Rozgar Mela On October 24

MPPCB official Brijesh Sharma told Free Press that the surge in pollution right after Diwali was due to heavy firecracker use, a dip in temperature, and slower wind speed.

“The concentration of dust and smoke particles increases during morning and evening hours, causing breathing discomfort among citizens,” he said.

BMC cleanup drive

To curb air pollution, the Bhopal Municipal Corporation deployed 21 vehicles for continuous water spraying across major areas for more than 24 hours. AQI monitoring systems are active at ParyavaranParisar, TT Nagar, and the Collectorate Office, where sustained cleaning operations are underway to maintain better air quality.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal News: Man Brutally Assaults 67-Year-Old Mother, Victim At Hospital With Head Injury

Bhopal News: Man Brutally Assaults 67-Year-Old Mother, Victim At Hospital With Head Injury

MP News: Finance Department Keeps Close Watch On Market Trends Amid New GST Regime

MP News: Finance Department Keeps Close Watch On Market Trends Amid New GST Regime

MP News: Instead Of BDA And IDA, Metropolitan Region Development Authority To Be Set Up, Politician...

MP News: Instead Of BDA And IDA, Metropolitan Region Development Authority To Be Set Up, Politician...

Bhopal News: Man’s Body Found In Drain Identified, Victim’s Throat Was Slashed

Bhopal News: Man’s Body Found In Drain Identified, Victim’s Throat Was Slashed

MP News: Crimes Against Dalits, Clashes Rising In State; The Campaign Launched For Samrasta Comes To...

MP News: Crimes Against Dalits, Clashes Rising In State; The Campaign Launched For Samrasta Comes To...