Bhopal News: City's Air Quality Improves After Diwali; AQI Drops To Moderate Level | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After recording “poor” air quality in the aftermath of Diwali, Bhopal’s Air Quality Index (AQI) showed a sharp improvement within 24 hours.

Data from the Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board (MPPCB) revealed that the city’s average AQI, which had surged to 229 on Tuesday, dropped to 143 by Wednesday evening, bringing it down to “moderate” category.

The improvement was noticeable across several key monitoring locations. At Mandideep, the AQI fell from 236 on Tuesday to 185 on Wednesday. Similarly, levels declined from 170 to 128 at the Collectorate Office, 202 to 129 at ParyavaranParisar, and 240 to 135 at TT Nagar.

Crackers to blame

MPPCB official Brijesh Sharma told Free Press that the surge in pollution right after Diwali was due to heavy firecracker use, a dip in temperature, and slower wind speed.

“The concentration of dust and smoke particles increases during morning and evening hours, causing breathing discomfort among citizens,” he said.

BMC cleanup drive

To curb air pollution, the Bhopal Municipal Corporation deployed 21 vehicles for continuous water spraying across major areas for more than 24 hours. AQI monitoring systems are active at ParyavaranParisar, TT Nagar, and the Collectorate Office, where sustained cleaning operations are underway to maintain better air quality.