 Bhopal: 23-Year-Old Woman Raped On Marriage Pretext For Over Four Years
Bhopal: 23-Year-Old Woman Raped On Marriage Pretext For Over Four Years

A case has been registered against the accused under sections of rape, cheating and issuing threats

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, August 31, 2025, 09:56 PM IST
Bhopal: 23-Year-Old Woman Raped On Marriage Pretext For Over Four Years | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 23-year-old woman was sexually exploited for over four years on the pretext of marriage. Habibganj police said the woman filed a complaint alleging that the accused, identified as Pinkesh Bhalawi established physical relations with her several times after promising marriage.

However, when she pressed him to fulfil his commitment, he refused. The victim said she came in contact with the accused in January 2020.

According to the complainant, not only did the accused back out of marriage, but also started blackmailing her and threatened to kill her if she revealed the matter. The upset victim approached the local police station and lodged a complaint on Saturday night.

Based on her complaint, a case has been registered against the accused under sections of rape, cheating and issuing threats. Police officials said efforts were underway to trace and arrest the accused.

Earlier, on August 26, a 30-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping a young woman after befriending her on Instagram and promising to marry her.

