MP Shocker! Friendship On Instagram Turns Into Love, Man Held For Rape On Pretext Of Marriage In Bhopal

Friendship On Instagram Turns Into Love, Man Held For Rape On Pretext Of Marriage In Bhopal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 30-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping a young woman after befriending her on Instagram and promising to marry her.

The case was registered at Ayodhya Nagar police station following a complaint by the 23-year-old victim on Monday night.

According to police station incharge Mahesh Lilhare, the victim came in contact with accused Tushank Mehra, a resident of Ashoka Garden in August 2023 through Instagram.

Their online chats soon turned into friendship and later into a relationship. The accused allegedly proposed the victim and promised to marry her.

Police said the victim stated that Mehra first called her to a hotel in MP Nagar, where he established physical relations under the guise of marriage. Over the next two years, he continued to exploit her by calling her to hotels and repeatedly committing sexual assault.

Whenever she insisted on marriage, the accused allegedly backed out of promise and threatened to kill her if she disclosed the matter. The upset victim finally confided in her family and approached the police. Acting swiftly, Ayodhya Nagar police registered a case and arrested the accused within 24 hours.