 MP News: Supreme Court Extends Counselling, Admission Date For Pharmacy Courses Till December 31
Advocate Siddharth R. Gupta, representing ATPI, said SC had in 2012 fixed a schedule for completing counselling and admission process every year by August 30. This deadline was extended on PCI’s own application to October 30 for current academic year, due to delay in processing approvals. SC subsequently extended date of PCI approvals for 2025-2026.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, December 20, 2025, 07:41 PM IST
The Supreme Court | File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Supreme Court (SC) has extended last date of admissions and counselling to December 31, 2025 in Madhya Pradesh. The Association of Technical and Professional Institutes (ATPI, MP) had filed the petition. Justices P.S. Narasimha and Atul S. Chandurakar passed the order.

ATPI had approached SC seeking extension of admission deadline from October 30 to December 31 for current academic year, citing more than 9,000 seats lying vacant in various UG and PG pharmacy courses across 150+ private and government institutions in the state.

ATPI argued that colleges whose approvals came after October 30 had no window to carry out admissions, leaving thousands of seats vacant. Gupta added, leaving over 9,000 seats vacant would benefit neither PCI nor state government and would also be a national loss.

