MP News: Villagers Protest Outside Sheopur Police Station After Tribal Man Beaten In Custody; Demand Removal Of Station In-Charge

Sheopur (Madhya Pradesh): Villagers staged a protest after a tribal man was allegedly beaten by police inside a police station in Madhya Pradesh's Sheopur district on Saturday.

Station incharge Sumer Dhakad was accused of brutally beating the tribal villager, Ramgir Adivasi, inside the police station after putting him in handcuffs.

The protesters demanded the removal of Dhakad following the incident.

According to the protesters, Ramgir was taken into custody without any valid reason and was later assaulted in violation of the law. They claimed that injury marks were visible on his body and described the incident as a clear violation of human rights.

Following the incident, villagers sat on a dharna inside the police station premises, leading to a tense situation in the area.

Several local leaders and members of the public joined the protest. BJP leader Tursanpal, who holds the status of a Minister of State, along with other BJP office bearers and senior leaders, were present at the site.

They demanded the immediate removal of the station in-charge, a fair and impartial inquiry, and strict action against those found guilty.

The protesters said such treatment of the tribal community is unacceptable and warned that the agitation would be expanded if prompt action is not taken.

They also said public trust is shaken when police officials, meant to uphold the law, are accused of breaking it.

No clear response has been issued by the police administration so far. The matter has escalated, and attention is now focused on the action the administration will take.