 MP News: Infant Death In Datia Not Due To Vaccination; PM Report Confirms Milk Aspiration
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Infant Death In Datia Not Due To Vaccination; PM Report Confirms Milk Aspiration

MP News: Infant Death In Datia Not Due To Vaccination; PM Report Confirms Milk Aspiration

CMHO Datia said a three-member panel, including a forensic expert, conducted the infant’s post-mortem with video recording. Preliminary findings showed milk aspiration pneumonia, ruling out vaccination as the cause of death. The same vaccine batch was used elsewhere without issues. A final review will follow the detailed post-mortem report.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, December 20, 2025, 10:34 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Infant Death In Datia Not Due To Vaccination; PM Report Confirms Milk Aspiration |

Datia (Madhya Pradesh): CMHO Datia said that post-mortem examination of the deceased infant was conducted by a three-member panel, including a forensic expert, with video recording.

The preliminary post-mortem revealed the presence of milk in the infant's lungs and trachea, indicating milk aspiration pneumonia. According to the preliminary findings, the infant's death does not appear to be due to vaccination.

The vaccine batch used in the said session was also used in all other sessions in the district, where no adverse events have been reported. A detailed review will be conducted after the final post-mortem report is received. All vaccinators have been instructed to ensure a thorough examination of children's health before vaccination and to ensure that sick children receive treatment first.

Read Also
MP News: 1.5-Month-Old Infant Dies, Three Children Hospitalsed After Vaccination Drive In Datia
article-image

According to information, the vaccines were administered under the routine immunization program by an ASHA worker.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: Special SC/ST Court Convicts 2 Men For Murder Of BMC Official Over Inter-Caste Marriage Dispute
Mumbai News: Special SC/ST Court Convicts 2 Men For Murder Of BMC Official Over Inter-Caste Marriage Dispute
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Dec 20, 2025, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Super Iron Saturday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Dec 20, 2025, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Super Iron Saturday Weekly Draw
Top Seeds Veer Chotrani, Joshna Chinappa Keeps Steaming Ahead, Enter Semi-Finals
Top Seeds Veer Chotrani, Joshna Chinappa Keeps Steaming Ahead, Enter Semi-Finals
'Mahatmashree': West Bengal Govt Renames Job Guarantee Scheme From 'Karmashree' After Centre Replaces MGNREGA To G RAM G
'Mahatmashree': West Bengal Govt Renames Job Guarantee Scheme From 'Karmashree' After Centre Replaces MGNREGA To G RAM G

However after receiving the vaccine, the condition of the infant reportedly deteriorated rapidly. The infant was then rushed for medical help but could not be saved. Following this, three other children who had received vaccines also developed health complication.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Infant Death In Datia Not Due To Vaccination; PM Report Confirms Milk Aspiration

MP News: Infant Death In Datia Not Due To Vaccination; PM Report Confirms Milk Aspiration

Bhopal New: Illegal Liquor Racket Busted, Three Held; Over 1000 Liquor Cartons Seized From Godown

Bhopal New: Illegal Liquor Racket Busted, Three Held; Over 1000 Liquor Cartons Seized From Godown

Bhopal News: Boat Race Mark 2nd Day Of IAS Service Meet-2025

Bhopal News: Boat Race Mark 2nd Day Of IAS Service Meet-2025

Bhopal News: EOW Registers FIR In Stamp Duty Evasion Involving Warehouse Property

Bhopal News: EOW Registers FIR In Stamp Duty Evasion Involving Warehouse Property

MP News: Borrowed Money Spent On Ladli Behna Yojna, Salaries, Allowances

MP News: Borrowed Money Spent On Ladli Behna Yojna, Salaries, Allowances