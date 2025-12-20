MP News: Infant Death In Datia Not Due To Vaccination; PM Report Confirms Milk Aspiration |

Datia (Madhya Pradesh): CMHO Datia said that post-mortem examination of the deceased infant was conducted by a three-member panel, including a forensic expert, with video recording.

The preliminary post-mortem revealed the presence of milk in the infant's lungs and trachea, indicating milk aspiration pneumonia. According to the preliminary findings, the infant's death does not appear to be due to vaccination.

The vaccine batch used in the said session was also used in all other sessions in the district, where no adverse events have been reported. A detailed review will be conducted after the final post-mortem report is received. All vaccinators have been instructed to ensure a thorough examination of children's health before vaccination and to ensure that sick children receive treatment first.

According to information, the vaccines were administered under the routine immunization program by an ASHA worker.

However after receiving the vaccine, the condition of the infant reportedly deteriorated rapidly. The infant was then rushed for medical help but could not be saved. Following this, three other children who had received vaccines also developed health complication.