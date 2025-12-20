 Bhopal News: City's Metropolitan Area To Be 12,099 Sq Km; Six Districts, 12 Municipal Areas, And 30 Tehsils Will Be Included In It
The Bhopal Metropolitan Region (BMR) was announced after the metro rail inauguration on Saturday. Spanning 12,099 sq km, it will cover six districts, 12 urban areas, 30 tehsils and 2,524 villages. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said the planned development of BMR will boost connectivity, tourism and industry, generating nearly one million jobs.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, December 20, 2025, 10:34 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The city’s metropolitan area was announced after the inauguration of metro rail on Saturday.

The Bhopal Metropolitan area (BMR) will be 12,099 square kilometres, which include six districts, 12 urban areas, 30 Tehsils, and 2,524 villages. The areas of Bhopal, Vidisha, Raisen, Narmadapuram, Rajgarh and Sehore have been included in the BMR.

Mandideep, Sehore, Ashta agro processing, and Mohasa industrial areas have been included in it. Besides, the IT Park in Bhopal and Govindpura will be part of the metropolitan area.

The borders of the Bhopal metropolitan and Indore metropolitan area, will be connected with the Bhopal-Kanpur economic corridor. The tourist spots, like the Van Vihar National Park, the Upper Lake, Bheem Baithika, Sanchi, and Maa Narmada Ghat have been included in the BMR.

Similarly, the places for industrial, tourism, and other activities will be identified in the BMR. Ring roads will be constructed in these areas to strengthen connectivities.

Announcing Bhopal Metropolitan area, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said the development of the area would be done according to plans to suit the future growth of the city.

The BMR will generate one million jobs. It will also boost IT, logistics, cloth industry, and other financial activities.

