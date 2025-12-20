 Bhopal News: Boat Race Mark 2nd Day Of IAS Service Meet-2025
The second day of the three-day IAS Service Meet–2025 in Bhopal featured sports and cultural activities, including a 200-metre boat race at Upper Lake and a cooking competition at Arera Club. IAS officers and their families also took part in games, sports and cultural events, adding festive spirit to the meet.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, December 20, 2025, 10:08 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Many sports activities, boat race, cooking battle and others marked second day of three -day IAS Service Meet -2025 on Saturday.

Other events like T-20 Football, kite flying, T-5 cricket, fun games, painting, Badminton, TT(Tennis), carom,pool, billiards, rapid chess, extempore poetry, antakshari were organised on second day.

IAS officers with family members enjoyed boat race and others sports activities at Boat Club (Upper Lake). It was 200 meter boat race. There were three colours boats—Green, Orange, Blue and Red. The race was held amidst DJ Music. Family members cheered the participants.

Green Boat emerged overall winner in the race. Orange came second while Red Boat came third and Blue was at forth position. However, in second race competition, it was close finish between Blue and Green Boats. Blue team finished with 55:30 second while Green Boat took 55:55 second.

Besides, cooking competition was organised at Arera Club. IAS officers and their families members participated in cooking battle. officers engaged in cultural and fun activities, including showcasing talents beyond administration, likely featuring cooking or food-related events as part of the broader entertainment.

