Bhopal New: Illegal Liquor Racket Busted, Three Held; Over 1000 Liquor Cartons Seized From Godown |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Crime Branch on Friday night busted an illegal liquor racket and raided a godown where liquor was found stored in a large quantity. Police team have arrested three persons involved in supplying illegal liquor in the city and are questioning them further.

Additional DCP Shailendra Singh Chauhan said acting on a tip off crime branch team intercepted a SUV near Ektapuri Maidan in which 19 cartons of illegal English liquor and beer were found. Three persons in the vehicle were arrested who were identified as Rajesh Meena (32), a resident of Ratan Colony, Karond, and Rama Ahirwar (25) of Kotra Sultanabad.

Both failed to produce any valid licence or transport documents and confessed to transporting the liquor illegally.

Based on their confession police conducted a raid at an illegal godown which was especially designed under a shade near Ektapuri Semra Maidan. From the spot, a third accused Gajendra Rawat was apprehended.

Rawat admitted to illegally storing and supplying liquor. During the raid, police seized a massive stock of 888 cartons of English liquor and beer. Chauhan said further investigation is underway, and the role of godown manager and contractor is being examined on the basis of mobile call detail records, UPI transactions and bank details.