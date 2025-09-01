 WATCH: 'Machhli Ho Ya Magar Sab Thikane Lagenge...' Says MP CM Mohan Yadav Over Crackdown On Bhopal's Infamous Drug Lord
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalWATCH: 'Machhli Ho Ya Magar Sab Thikane Lagenge...' Says MP CM Mohan Yadav Over Crackdown On Bhopal's Infamous Drug Lord

WATCH: 'Machhli Ho Ya Magar Sab Thikane Lagenge...' Says MP CM Mohan Yadav Over Crackdown On Bhopal's Infamous Drug Lord

The CM was participating in the veteran journalist Rajat Sharma’s show ‘Aapki Adalat.’ Here he was questioned about the demolition.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, September 01, 2025, 03:06 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A snippet from the famous 'Aapki Adalat’ show is going viral on social media featuring Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav who mentions the recent demolition of Machhli family’s property in Bhopal.

Notably, ‘Machhli’ family was found to be involved in various criminal activities, mainly drug snmuggling, with a lavish farmhouse scattering over 15,000 square feet in Bhopal. Consequently, joint teams from district administration, Nagar Nigam and police demolished several illegal structures worth nearly ₹100 crore between July and August.

The recent demolition took place in Bhopal in which a 3-storey farmhouse was bulldozed.

The CM was participating in the veteran journalist Rajat Sharma’s show ‘Aapki Adalat.’ Here he was questioned about the demolition.

FPJ Shorts
'Touched Private Parts..Want To See You As Wife', 50-Yr-Old Aligarh School Principal Sexually Assaults Class 7 Student, Wrote Love Letters
'Touched Private Parts..Want To See You As Wife', 50-Yr-Old Aligarh School Principal Sexually Assaults Class 7 Student, Wrote Love Letters
Hardeep Puri Counters Trump’s ‘Dead Economy’ Remark, Says India’s Growth Story Is Stronger Than Ever
Hardeep Puri Counters Trump’s ‘Dead Economy’ Remark, Says India’s Growth Story Is Stronger Than Ever
'Speaking Truth Forbidden In Politics': Nitin Gadkari In Nagpur - VIDEO
'Speaking Truth Forbidden In Politics': Nitin Gadkari In Nagpur - VIDEO
'Aajao, Chodh Deta Hoon Tumko': Rohit Sharma Tells Physiotherapist Amit Dubey At Mumbai International Airport After Undergoing Fitness Tests In Bengaluru; Video
'Aajao, Chodh Deta Hoon Tumko': Rohit Sharma Tells Physiotherapist Amit Dubey At Mumbai International Airport After Undergoing Fitness Tests In Bengaluru; Video

CM Yadav, in his reply, said, “Humne bakayda notice diya…Supreme Court tak gaye…aur Supreme Court ne kaha ki haan ye awaidh hai…phir to todna padega na…..Ab Macchli ho ya Magar sab thikane lagenge (We even gave an official notice… went all the way to the Supreme Court… and the Supreme Court said yes, this is illegal… then it will have to be demolished, right? Whether it’s a 'Macchli' or a Magar, everyone will be dealt with)”

Read Also
WATCH: Bhopal’s Infamous Drug Smuggler Macchli Family’s 3-Storey Lavish Bungalow Demolished
article-image

Watch the VIDEO here:

The action came after an earlier demolition on July 30, when properties worth over ₹100 crore belonging to the family - including houses, warehouses, factories, farmhouses, and an illegally built madrasa - were torn down.

The latest demolition was carried out in Ward No. 62, Anantpura Kokta, where the family had unlawfully constructed a 15,000-square-foot mansion featuring more than 30 rooms, a garage, a park, and even a swing.

According to information, the family had amassed property worth over ₹150 crore by encroaching on government land.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

WATCH: 'Machhli Ho Ya Magar Sab Thikane Lagenge...' Says MP CM Mohan Yadav Over Crackdown On...

WATCH: 'Machhli Ho Ya Magar Sab Thikane Lagenge...' Says MP CM Mohan Yadav Over Crackdown On...

VIDEO: MP CM Mohan Yadav Launches World's First Vikramaditya Vedic Clock & App In Bhopal; Uses...

VIDEO: MP CM Mohan Yadav Launches World's First Vikramaditya Vedic Clock & App In Bhopal; Uses...

'Bhandara' Turns Nightmare! 250 Villagers Fall Ill After Eating Halwa Made with Adulterated Ghee in...

'Bhandara' Turns Nightmare! 250 Villagers Fall Ill After Eating Halwa Made with Adulterated Ghee in...

5-Year-Old Girl Raped By Neighbour After Being Lured With Chocolates In MP's Chhatarpur

5-Year-Old Girl Raped By Neighbour After Being Lured With Chocolates In MP's Chhatarpur

‘Chiraiya’ Gang Busted In MP's Jabalpur, 20 Stolen Bikes Recovered; Five Arrested

‘Chiraiya’ Gang Busted In MP's Jabalpur, 20 Stolen Bikes Recovered; Five Arrested