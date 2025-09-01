WATCH: 'Machhli Ho Ya Magar Sab Thikane Lagenge...' Says MP CM Mohan Yadav Over Crackdown On Bhopal's Infamous Drug Lord

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A snippet from the famous 'Aapki Adalat’ show is going viral on social media featuring Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav who mentions the recent demolition of Machhli family’s property in Bhopal.

Notably, ‘Machhli’ family was found to be involved in various criminal activities, mainly drug snmuggling, with a lavish farmhouse scattering over 15,000 square feet in Bhopal. Consequently, joint teams from district administration, Nagar Nigam and police demolished several illegal structures worth nearly ₹100 crore between July and August.

The recent demolition took place in Bhopal in which a 3-storey farmhouse was bulldozed.

The CM was participating in the veteran journalist Rajat Sharma’s show ‘Aapki Adalat.’ Here he was questioned about the demolition.

CM Yadav, in his reply, said, “Humne bakayda notice diya…Supreme Court tak gaye…aur Supreme Court ne kaha ki haan ye awaidh hai…phir to todna padega na…..Ab Macchli ho ya Magar sab thikane lagenge (We even gave an official notice… went all the way to the Supreme Court… and the Supreme Court said yes, this is illegal… then it will have to be demolished, right? Whether it’s a 'Macchli' or a Magar, everyone will be dealt with)”

The action came after an earlier demolition on July 30, when properties worth over ₹100 crore belonging to the family - including houses, warehouses, factories, farmhouses, and an illegally built madrasa - were torn down.

The latest demolition was carried out in Ward No. 62, Anantpura Kokta, where the family had unlawfully constructed a 15,000-square-foot mansion featuring more than 30 rooms, a garage, a park, and even a swing.

According to information, the family had amassed property worth over ₹150 crore by encroaching on government land.