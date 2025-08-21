 WATCH: Bhopal’s Infamous Drug Smuggler Macchli Family’s 3-Storey Lavish Bungalow Demolished
The construction is said to be built around 1990 and had over 30 rooms, a garage, a park, and even a swing.

Updated: Thursday, August 21, 2025, 07:13 PM IST
WATCH: Bhopal’s Infamous Drug Smuggler Macchli Family’s 3-Storey Lavish Bungalow Demolished | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A massive three-storey mansion belonging to the Machhli family was bulldozed in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal on Thursday. 

The action followed an earlier demolition on July 30, when properties worth more than ₹100 crore belonged to the family - including houses, warehouses, factories, farmhouses, and an illegal madrasa, were razed. 

The latest demolition took place in Ward No. 62 of Anantpura Kokta where the family had illegally constructed a mansion on 15,000 square feet of government land, reportedly. 

The construction is said to be built around 1990 square feet and had over 30 rooms, a garage, a park, and even a swing. 

Reports suggest that the family had accumulated more than ₹150 crore worth of property on encroached government land.

Speeding Ujjain-Delhi Bus Rams Into Pole In MP’s Shivpuri; 16 Injured, Including Pregnant Woman
article-image

The demolition operation lasted for about 5:30 hours and was carried out by a large force of over 250 police personnel, administrative officers, and municipal teams.

Notably, Yasin Machhli was accused of MD drug trafficking, sexual exploitation, blackmailing girls by making objectionable videos, forcing them into drug addiction, organising high-profile drug parties, kidnapping, assault, and loot. He even worked as a DJ in clubs, allegedly using it as a cover for his illegal operations. 

Shahwar Machhli, another key member, faced charges under the POCSO Act for assaulting a minor, along with drug smuggling and blackmailing through obscene videos. Other family members, including Shakil Ahmed, Sharik Ahmed, Sohail Ahmed, and Shafiq Ahmed, were also linked to illegal properties and businesses in the area.

