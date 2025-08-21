Speeding Ujjain-Delhi Bus Rams Into Pole In MP’s Shivpuri; 16 Injured, Including Pregnant Woman

Ujjain-Delhi Bus Meets With Accident In MP’s Shivpuri; 16 Injured, Including Pregnant Woman | FP Photo

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): A sleeper coach bus traveling from Ujjain to Delhi met with an accident on National Highway-46 in Madhya Pradesh’s Shivpuri district, on Thursday morning, leaving 16 passengers injured. The list of injured also includes a pregnant woman.

According to information, the bus rammed into a highway pole and culvert near Krishna Dhaba under Dehat police station area. The accident also damaged the bus badly.

Sixteen passengers, including a pregnant woman, were injured in the accident, while the co-driver suffered serious injuries. All the injured have been admitted to the District Hospital and Medical College.

According to police, the bus was heading towards Delhi when the accident took place. On receiving information, Dehat police station in-charge Jitendra Mavai reached the spot with his team.

Passengers were rescued and taken to the hospital with the help of ambulances. The co-driver, who was stuck in the driver’s seat, had to be pulled out using a crane.

Passenger Ranjit Singh from Hathras, UP, said that around 3:45 am, he woke up and saw that the main driver was asleep while the bus was being driven by the co-driver, Dinesh.

Though the bus was moving slowly, it repeatedly lost control and even went off the road several times. Ranjit tried to wake up the main driver, but he did not respond. Around 4:10 am, the bus finally hit a pole and culvert.

Case registered

In the crash, co-driver Dinesh was seriously injured. Other injured passengers include pregnant woman Aarti Tomar, Brajbhushan, Manorama, and Munnalal, among others. Some passengers have reportedly suffered fractures.

Police have registered a case and started an investigation. They said that driver negligence and lack of control over the bus speed appear to be the main reasons behind the accident.