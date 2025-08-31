Overheard In Bhopal: Confusion Clear, Secrecy Out, Ego Clash, Waiting For Rehabilitation & More | Representative Image

Confusion clear

The confusion, prevailing in the state for the past few days over the extension of the Chief Secretary’s tenure of service, ended. Also, the speculations about the matter were also laid to rest. But the most important part of the story is that the pattern of the appointment of the CS and that of the extension of his services were the same.

The person concerned from Delhi, who informed the government about his appointment as CS, told the state government that a proposal for the CS’s extension had been sought. The person also said that the proposal should be for one year. The order of his appointment was issued on the last working day of his predecessor.

Similarly, the order for his extension was issued on his last working day as CS. Now, there are speculations over whether the extension will be limited to one year or it will continue further. But nobody had any idea until noon about what decision would be taken regarding the CS? Now, everyone in Mantralaya is taking credit, saying, “We have already said the CS will get an extension.”

Ego clash

Two officers have begun to wrangle with each other. An officer, immediately after his posting in a department, has begun to point out the shortcomings of his previous counterpart. Even in meetings, the officer says the department cannot function according to the old order. There are reports that the Sahib has decided to make some changes in the old working system.

The reports about his attitude have reached the previous boss of the department. The previous officer is down these days, but he is not out. On hearing about what the present officer is saying about him, he got angry. Now, he is trying to remove the officer from the department. The old boss is still so powerful that if he goes after someone, he can send him up the creek. People in the corridors of power say that an officer who has set his eyes on the department may draw benefits from the wrangling between the two bureaucrats.

Secrecy out

The secrecy of two officers working for the Centre was out when discussions were underway about the chief secretary. The name of a woman officer posted at the Centre was discussed in the race for the post of chief secretary. It came to light that Madam herself was responsible for floating her name for discussion, and she had to suffer the consequences for it. Madam was posted in the loop line. The place where she has been posted has little work. The secrecy about another officer posted at the Centre was also out. It is said that the central government is not happy with this Sahib. He is also posted in the loop line. The government posted him in the loop line out of anger. The image of this officer is such that he cannot take a decision. About these two officers, it was clear that as bosses in Delhi do not like them, they cannot be sent to the state for the top job.

In a dilemma

A senior IAS officer is in a dilemma these days. Sahib invested a huge amount in collaboration with a businessman. The businessman purchased land with the money that he received from the officer. The land was registered in the businessman’s name. Besides, the man has many other businesses. Sahib invested money in many projects of the man. There are reports that the businesses of this man are running at losses. Because the man incurred a loss, he refused to give money to the Sahib.

The businessman told Sahib that the projects where he had invested money were at a loss. Now, the Sahib does not know how to recover money from the businessman, who is also not ready to sell the land that he and the Sahib have purchased. Sahib put pressure on the businessman through some people to get his money back, but his efforts came to naught. The Sahib, who held important positions, made money through underhand deals.

Waiting for rehabilitation

A retired officer is waiting for rehabilitation. He was holding an important position. When he was working in a division, he expected he would get rehabilitation in some department after retirement. A long time has passed since he retired, but there is no indication of his being adjusted anywhere. Let alone his posting anywhere, Sahib was not given time to meet the head of state.

Now, the Sahib is trying to get rehabilitation through those who are considered close to the head of state. The feedback that the Sahib is not result-oriented has gone to the higher-ups in the government. As he cannot produce results in time, the government is unable to decide where to rehabilitate him. It is true that the head of state likes him, but his lax attitude towards work has got in the way of his rehabilitation.

Husband, wife

A woman is continuously speaking, and her husband is unable to silence her. One can come across such a scene in a house. But such a scene was witnessed at a recent meeting. The meeting was important, and all the higher-ups were present there to discuss a project. The female officer was speaking, but all the senior officers present at the meeting failed to quieten her. Although she was speaking, she said she was not allowed to talk. Her husband was sitting in the front row.

A time came when her husband, too, disagreed with her. The officer, who is generally vocal at meetings, remained silent because of his wife’s attitude. What was discussed at the meeting was opposed to what the madam wanted. Those who were present at the meeting were against her proposals. Because of the atmosphere at the meeting, the head of state, who was also present at the meeting, left it, saying he had an urgent piece of business. Even after the meeting, the madam looked angry.