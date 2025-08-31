BJP National Organisation General Secretary BL Santosh Takes Feedback From Mp State Government, Party |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): BJP National Organisation General Secretary BL Santosh is currently on a two-day visit to Madhya Pradesh, during which he is collecting feedback from both the state government and the party organisation.

On Sunday, the first day of his tour, Santosh held a meeting at the residence of BJP state organisation general secretary Hitanand Sharma. The discussions primarily focused on the formation of the BJP's State Executive Committee and District Executive Committees.

The meeting also saw deliberations over political appointments in various corporations, boards, and authorities, with Santosh seeking insights into the functioning of the party machinery.

Present in the meeting were State BJP in-charge Dr Mahendra Singh, State BJP President Hemant Khandelwal, and several other senior BJP leaders. The gathering is being viewed as crucial in light of the imminent formation of the party’s new executive body.

Later in the day, Santosh held a closed-door meeting with key RSS functionaries, further signalling the importance of his visit ahead of potential organisational changes and appointments.

Political appointments remain a hot topic, with several BJP leaders—particularly those who were denied tickets in the last Assembly elections—vying for key positions such as chairpersons and vice-chairpersons in various government bodies. Additionally, many leaders are lobbying for important posts within the party structure.

Meetings at BJP office today

On Monday, BL Santosh is scheduled to visit the BJP office, where he will spend around two and a half hours conducting one-on-one meetings with selected ministers, MLAs, senior leaders, and party office bearers. These interactions aim to gather direct feedback on the functioning and performance of both the government and the party organisation.

Sources suggest that during these discussions, certain controversial issues involving the conduct of a few MLAs and even some ministers may be brought to his attention.

Likely to meet CM

In the course of his visit, Santosh is also expected to meet Chief Minister Mohan Yadav. Their meeting is likely to focus on governance-related issues and may have bearing on upcoming political and administrative decisions.