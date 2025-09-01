Madhya Pradesh: Villagers Block Road With Body In Protest Over Funeral Assistance In Satna |

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): Tension prevailed at Podi intersection under Nagaud police station on Sunday when villagers of Veerpur staged a protest by placing a body on the road.

According to reports, the deceased, identified as Mahendra Kushwaha, a resident of Veerpur village, had recently died due to illness.

According to villagers, Kushwaha did not possess a Sambal card, a government document required to avail financial assistance for funeral expenses. As a result, the family was denied the benefit.

Upset over this, relatives along with villagers carried the body nearly five kilometers from the deceased’s house and placed it at Podi intersection, blocking traffic.

Protesters alleged that despite repeated applications and reminders, many villagers have not yet received their Sambal cards or related benefits. They accused officials of negligence and demanded immediate redressal of pending grievances to prevent similar hardships in the future.

The blockade led to disruption of traffic movement for some time. Police and local administration reached the spot and tried to pacify the agitating villagers. Officials assured them that the matter would be looked into on priority and necessary action would be taken.