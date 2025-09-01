 Madhya Pradesh: Villagers Block Road With Body In Protest Over Funeral Assistance In Satna
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: Villagers Block Road With Body In Protest Over Funeral Assistance In Satna

Madhya Pradesh: Villagers Block Road With Body In Protest Over Funeral Assistance In Satna

Protesters alleged that despite repeated applications and reminders, many villagers have not yet received their Sambal cards or related benefits

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, September 01, 2025, 12:28 AM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh: Villagers Block Road With Body In Protest Over Funeral Assistance In Satna |

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): Tension prevailed at Podi intersection under Nagaud police station on Sunday when villagers of Veerpur staged a protest by placing a body on the road.

According to reports, the deceased, identified as Mahendra Kushwaha, a resident of Veerpur village, had recently died due to illness.

According to villagers, Kushwaha did not possess a Sambal card, a government document required to avail financial assistance for funeral expenses. As a result, the family was denied the benefit.

Read Also
Gandhi Medical College Pushes Research Culture With PSBH Drive; New Approach Aims To Build...
article-image

Upset over this, relatives along with villagers carried the body nearly five kilometers from the deceased’s house and placed it at Podi intersection, blocking traffic.

FPJ Shorts
Adani Defence & Aerospace Facility In Kanpur Set To Increase Production Of Bullets, Building Fighter Jets
Adani Defence & Aerospace Facility In Kanpur Set To Increase Production Of Bullets, Building Fighter Jets
Mantralaya Fortified! Mumbai Police Ramps Up Security Near Maharashtra Secretariat As Maratha Morcha Enters Day 4
Mantralaya Fortified! Mumbai Police Ramps Up Security Near Maharashtra Secretariat As Maratha Morcha Enters Day 4
GSB Seva Mandal Visarjan 2025: Devotees Gathered For Final Procession Of Mumbai's Richest Ganesh Idol | VIDEO
GSB Seva Mandal Visarjan 2025: Devotees Gathered For Final Procession Of Mumbai's Richest Ganesh Idol | VIDEO
Alexander Isak Transfer News: Liverpool Agree Record-Breaking £130m Fee For Newcastle Striker; Says Report
Alexander Isak Transfer News: Liverpool Agree Record-Breaking £130m Fee For Newcastle Striker; Says Report

Protesters alleged that despite repeated applications and reminders, many villagers have not yet received their Sambal cards or related benefits. They accused officials of negligence and demanded immediate redressal of pending grievances to prevent similar hardships in the future.

The blockade led to disruption of traffic movement for some time. Police and local administration reached the spot and tried to pacify the agitating villagers. Officials assured them that the matter would be looked into on priority and necessary action would be taken.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Villagers Block Road With Body In Protest Over Funeral Assistance In Satna

Madhya Pradesh: Villagers Block Road With Body In Protest Over Funeral Assistance In Satna

Ugandan Woman Sent To Judicial Custody For Drug Peddling In Bhopal

Ugandan Woman Sent To Judicial Custody For Drug Peddling In Bhopal

Bhopal: Ahead Of Rollout, Metro Safety Commissioner To Inspect In Two Phases; Many Departments...

Bhopal: Ahead Of Rollout, Metro Safety Commissioner To Inspect In Two Phases; Many Departments...

MP Health Care Crisis: Pregnant Woman Taken To Hospital On Handcart In Minister's Constituency

MP Health Care Crisis: Pregnant Woman Taken To Hospital On Handcart In Minister's Constituency

Equity-Hungry Firms Inflate, Debt-Laden Firms Restrain Reveals IIM-I Study

Equity-Hungry Firms Inflate, Debt-Laden Firms Restrain Reveals IIM-I Study