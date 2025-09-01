Sachin Tendulkar On Two-Day Visit To MP's Maheshwar |

Maheshwar (Madhya Pradesh): Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar arrived in Maheshwar on Sunday afternoon for a two-day vacation with his wife Dr Anjali Tendulkar and daughter Sara Tendulkar.

The family is staying at the historic Ahilya Fort Heritage Hotel with plans to explore the cultural and spiritual sites of the region.

As news of Tendulkar’s arrival spread, a massive crowd of fans gathered to catch a glimpse of their idol. Chanting slogans like ‘Aala re aala Sachin aala’ and ‘Bharat ka Ratna kaisa ho, Sachin jaisa ho’, fans created a frenzy, making it difficult for him to even reach his car.

Despite the chaos, Sachin posed for photos and selfies before being escorted by the police. Leaving the Ahilya Fort Heritage Hotel in the morning, he first visited the historic Rajwada, where he paid respects at the throne of Ahilyabai Holkar.

He then offered prayers at the ancient Maa Ahilyeshwar Temple, located within the fort premises. Sachin also visited the banks of the sacred Narmada River. During his tour, he closely observed the architecture and cultural richness of Maheshwar Fort, expressing deep admiration for its historical legacy.

During the two-day visit, the Tendulkar family is expected to tour Maharani Ahilyabai’s palace and fort, witness the evening Narmada Aarti and seek blessings at Kashi Vishwanath and Rajrajeshwar temples.

To manage the crowd and ensure safety, tight security arrangements have been made by the administration. SDOP Shweta Shukla and station in-charge Jagdish Goyal were among the officers overseeing security. Sachin’s visit added a moment of pride for the town, spotlighting Maheshwar’s cultural and religious significance on a national-level.