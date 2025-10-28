Angels Of Indore: Flag, Faith And Service; City’s Proud Legacy |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two decades ago, one man’s conviction turned a patriotic thought into a citywide movement. Omprakash Nareda, the visionary behind “Jhanda Uncha Rahe Hamara,” has spent the last 24 years proving that love for the nation isn’t shown in words — it’s lived through action.

Back in the late 1990s, Nareda felt that social and cultural programmes in Indore had become repetitive — full of rituals but short on purpose. A deep desire to bring innovation into service gave birth to his organisation, Seva-Surabhi, along with like-minded companions Ajay Malamkar and Sanjay Patel. Their idea was simple yet powerful — to create a space where nation, culture and nature could come together.

Then came the defining moment. Acting on a suggestion from the then collector Mohammed Suleman, Nareda launched “Jhanda Uncha Rahe Hamara”, a first-of-its-kind campaign that extended the Republic Day spirit into a week-long celebration of patriotism and service.

What began as a modest effort has now become Indore’s proudest tradition, completing 24 years of uninterrupted dedication. Under Nareda’s leadership, a team of 45 volunteers collects contributions every year, ensuring that the movement isn’t just symbolic but impactful.

Under the Jhanda Uncha Rahe Hamara campaign, Nareda and his team also focus on connecting children with the spirit of the nation. They introduced national song competitions across schools, where students sing patriotic songs in unison, reviving traditions of collective pride and discipline. Over the past two decades, more than 5,000 students from various schools have participated, filling the city with the sound of unity and devotion. For many children, it’s their first real experience of patriotism expressed through art and teamwork — a lesson that stays with them far beyond the stage.

Also each year, the group donates Rs 1 lakh or more to the family of a martyred soldier, a heartfelt tribute from citizens to the real heroes of the nation. So far, 23 families have been supported through this initiative and each story carrying the same message: Indore remembers its protectors.

But Nareda’s vision reaches beyond ceremonies. He believes patriotism must also nurture the earth we live on. Through Seva-Surabhi, he and his team have transformed major city routes — from Bombay Hospital Road to Ahilya Shram VIP Road and Kila Maidan — into thriving green corridors. Over the years, the team has planted more than 5,000 trees, which have grown beautifully and now contribute significantly to the environment. Civic authorities such as the Nagar Nigam, Indore Police, District Administration, and the Indore Development Authority provide full support to Seva-Surabhi in its work. Guided by environmental stalwarts like Rajendra Singh, Anupam Mishra, Vandana Shiva and Sopan Joshi, Nareda has seamlessly woven environmental revival into civic duty.

Today, Indore reflects the impact of Nareda’s vision, greener roads, empowered children and families supported in need. It is the story of Omprakash Nareda, a man who turned dedication into a movement, proving that one person’s steadfast effort can transform an entire city and leave a lasting legacy of service.