 MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Offers Usha Arghya To Sun On Chhath; Announces Construction Of Mithilanchal Ghat In Ujjain--VIDEO
A video is circulated on social media in which he also announced that a beautiful and grand Mithilanchal Ghat will be developed on the banks of Vikram Sarovar to support devotees who celebrate Chhath Puja in large numbers every year.

Harshita RawatUpdated: Tuesday, October 28, 2025, 03:34 PM IST
article-image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav offered Usha arghya to the sun god on final day of Chhath Puja at Vikram Sarovar in Ujjain on Tuesday. He prayed for the state's prosperity on the occasion and extended wishes to everyone.

During the conversation with the media, CM Yadav announced that a grand Mithilanchal Ghat will be developed on the banks of Vikram Sarovar to support devotees who celebrate Chhath Puja in large numbers every year.

Watch video below :

During the event, Yadav said that the new ghat will be given a grand and traditional look, reflecting the rich cultural heritage of Mithilanchal and Purvanchal regions.

He added that more facilities will be provided for devotees wherever they wish to perform Chhath rituals. “We will continue to enhance the arrangements and develop better spaces for our brothers and sisters from Purvanchal to celebrate Chhath comfortably,” he said.

article-image

Extending his warm wishes to the people of Madhya Pradesh and the Mithila community, Yadav said that the blessings of Chhathi Maiya should bring joy, prosperity, and peace to every family.

He said Chhath is a festival of purity, tradition, and devotion that strengthens family bonds and connects people with nature through the worship of the Sun.

He concluded by wishing that the blessings of Chhathi Maiya fill everyone’s lives with happiness, success, and prosperity.

