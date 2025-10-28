 MP News: Congress Protests Over Poor Roads In Mandsaur, Plants Flower Pots In Potholes
Local Congress leaders alleged large-scale corruption in road construction and blamed the collusion between contractors and BJP leaders

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, October 28, 2025, 06:37 PM IST
article-image
Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Expressing anger over the deteriorating condition of roads in Malhargarh, Narayangarh, Pipliya, Barkheda and Panth areas, Congress workers staged a unique protest on Tuesday by placing flower pots inside potholes.

Led by Malhargarh Block Congress president Anil Sharma, the protesters held posters mocking the BJP-led Mohan government’s “50 percent commission” claims and raised slogans demanding accountability.

Residents said that from Krishi Upaj Mandi to Gandhi Chowk in Pipliya alone, there are around 276 potholes, making the road nearly unusable.

Local Congress leaders alleged large-scale corruption in road construction and blamed the collusion between contractors and BJP leaders.

Anil Sharma said government officials and contractors are immersed in corruption and no investigation is carried out despite repeated complaints. State Congress Joint secretary Mukesh Nidar claimed that commission-driven construction has resulted in poor quality roads across the region.

District Congress vice president Tulsiram Patidar alleged that the roads in the deputy Chief Minister’s constituency have completely deteriorated, even those built under the guarantee period. Congress leaders demanded an immediate probe and action against those responsible.

District Congress secretary Kishanlal Chouhan, City Congress president Ramprasad Farkya and several senior party members participated in the protest.

